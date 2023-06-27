Kidderminster Harriers sign striker Gerry McDonagh

Russ Penn

The 25-year-old Irishman was signed a one-year deal at Aggborough and has extensive experience of the league having represented Halifax, Scunthorpe United and Eastleigh in recent years.

The Dubliner started his career with Nottingham Forest, before loan spells with Wrexham, Cambridge United and Tranmere before a transfer to Barnsley.

He then moved into non-league football.

The 6ft3in front man will now move to Aggborough, pending FA clearance.

“He’s a great lad and I’ve met him a host of times this summer,” said Harriers boss Russ Penn.

“He is desperate to do well and I am going to give him the platform to do that here because I know there’s a really good player in there.

“He had a really good end to the season, we’ve fought off competition from other clubs.