Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harriers keep their play-off dreams alive

By Nick ElwellKidderminster HarriersPublished: Comments

A first-half brace from Amari Morgan-Smith gave Kidderminster Harriers their 11th National North away win of the campaign and kept the visitors in with an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

Kiddy win
Kiddy win

Harriers have made a habit of striking early in recent games and again they followed this trend, Zak Brown blocked a home clearance and Amari Morgan-Smith crashed the lose ball into the top corner of Chris Neal’s goal on three minutes.

The visitors continued to control the pace and direction of the game at the league leaders with Joe Leesley warming the gloves of home keeper Neal, who was then relieved as Alex Whitmore sliced a Zak Brown effort over his own crossbar.

On 34 minutes, Harriers extended their lead when Joe Leesley’s corner was headed home by Morgan-Smith.

Harriers then defended with precision and Ashley Hemmings went close with a deflected effort before Christian Dibble kept his side’s two-goal advantage with a near-post block to keep out Luke Charman’s goal-bound strike

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News