Harriers keep their play-off dreams alive

Kiddy win

Harriers have made a habit of striking early in recent games and again they followed this trend, Zak Brown blocked a home clearance and Amari Morgan-Smith crashed the lose ball into the top corner of Chris Neal’s goal on three minutes.

The visitors continued to control the pace and direction of the game at the league leaders with Joe Leesley warming the gloves of home keeper Neal, who was then relieved as Alex Whitmore sliced a Zak Brown effort over his own crossbar.

On 34 minutes, Harriers extended their lead when Joe Leesley’s corner was headed home by Morgan-Smith.