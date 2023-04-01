Farsley Celtic 0 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - Report

Relegation threatened Farsley Celtic were looking to record a league double over Russ Penn’s Kidderminster Harriers team and pull away from those below them in the table.

Harriers were forced to make changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Alfreton last time out, striker Ethan Freemantle suffered a facial injury with Amari Morgan-Smith reclaiming the lead striker’s role and fit again Joe Leesley moving into midfield replacing Zak Brown, whilst Joe Foulkes comes in for the injured Reiss McNally.

Harriers received the ideal start to the game converting after just three minutes, after a corner needlessly given away by home defender Adam Clayton.

Joe Leesley delivered an inch perfect corner from the Harriers left and Kristian Pearce rose unopposed to power his header into the centre of the goal leaving Max Dearnley with no chance.

The home side created some half chances and really should have levelled the game on 14 minutes, captain Andy Butler heading the ball into the path of Clayton who sliced his effort over the bar.

Harriers Kyle Morrison glanced another Leesley corner narrowly wide before visting keeper Christian Dibble did well to change direction and turn aside a deflected long range strike from Danny Devine on 34 minutes.

Ashley Hemmings came close to extending the visitors lead five minutes before the break but his side footed volley from 22yards lobbed over the advancing keeper but also the crossbar.

Farsley finished the half strongly Carlton Ubaezuomu firing another long range effort that Dibble did well to watch into his body.

Frank Mulhern came close with a freekick that hit the inside of Dibble’s post before being cleared to safety as the home side pressed for an equalizer.

Harriers defended stoutly against increased pressure Morrison, Pearce and Penny all standing firm to the aerial assault employed by the home side.

Theo Williams blazed over the bar following a mistake by Penny who only partially cleared Mulhern’s flick on 83 minutes.

Harriers could have put the game beyond doubt when Ashley Hemmings outpaced Kian Scales on 88 minutes but his goalbound strike was palmed away at full stretch by Max Dearnley.

Six minutes of added time saw the Harriers fans biting their nails but Morrison and Pearce stood firm and the victory was assured.

Farsley Celtic: Dearnley, Scales, Butroid, Devine, Butler, Clayton (Turner 82), Allen, Ubaezuonu (Syers 63), Mulhern, Williams, Atkinson (Muggleton 90+6). Subs Not Used: Jessop, Morgan(gk).