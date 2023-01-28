Peterborough Sports 1-2 Kidderminster - report

Manager Russ Penn included experienced shot stopper Christian Dibble in the squad, the former Wrexham keeper taking his place amongst the substitutes, with Alex Penny coming in for the injured Joe Foulkes and Joe McGlynn replacing Jack Bearne, following Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Curzon Ashton.

Kristian Pearce had to be alert early on after Dion Sembie- Ferris saw his second minute drive parried by Tom Palmer but the ball span towards the goal where the Harriers centre back was on hand to clear.

Both sides played out a hard fought encounter, the home side at times uncompromising in the challenge but denying the visitors space around the home box.

Josh McCammon pulled an effort wide on 28 minutes, Harriers responded with Amari Morgan-Smith testing home keeper Peter Crook.

Chances were at a premium as both sides cancelled each other out.

Harriers almost took the lead on the stroke of half time, McGlynn crossing for Kai Lissimore who rose at the far post to send his header inches wide.

On 49 minutes Harriers drew first blood, a foul on Tom Owen-Evans allowed Hemmings to take aim from outside the angle of the area with a curling left footed effort that had Peter Crook beaten all ends up.

Hemmings was to add to the home side’s misery after home captain Mark Jones had fouled Joe McGlynn, stepping up to convert past Crook from the penalty spot on 63 minutes to give the visitors a deserved advantage.

Harriers could and perhaps should have added to that tally, Alex Penny twice seeing efforts go towards goal but failing to count.

Harriers endured a tense final ten minutes when Adburamane Sano Sani crashed a shot over Tom Palmer to reduce the arrears, but the visitors held their nerves to take their run to one defeat in their last eight league games with two home games to play as they close in on the play off places.