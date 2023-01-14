FA Trophy: Dorking Wanderers 3-2 Kidderminster - Report

Harriers manager Russ Penn played in the 2007 FA Trophy Final, understanding just how a good run in the Trophy can replicate into points in the league but an injury to Caleb Richards in training and Reiss McNally refused permission from Solihull forced him into four changes for the tie.

New loan signing Joe McGlynn was only 9 seconds into his debut when he flashed an effort across the face of Dan Lincoln’s goal, setting the pace for the visitors which was halted in its tracks when Dorking scored with their first attack.

Seb Bowerman took advantage of some poor defending to send in a low left wing cross and Harry Ottaway was on hand to convert from close range after just 4 minutes.

Harriers pressed again Shane Byrne, Jack Bearne and McGlynn all going close to levelling the tie before the visitors deservedly found an equalizer.

From fully 30 yards Zak Brown received a short Shane Byrne free-kick and as the home defence stood off him, Brown unleashed a dipping strike that flew over Lincoln into the centre of the goal on 12 minutes.

On 18 minutes the home side were ahead again, and again Harriers were made to pay for not clearing their lines as Ryan Seager turned and fired in one motion to send his effort beyond Tom Palmer to restore the advantage.

Dorking looked dangerous on the break, James McShane seeing his effort rebound off an upright before Seager extended the home side’s lead converting another Bowerman centre from close range as the Harriers defence failed to close down on 26 minutes.

Harriers pressed in the early exchanges of the second period but still looked vulnerable defensively as Bowerman and Seager came close for the home side.

Dan Lincoln made some fine stops turning aside efforts from Tom Owen-Evans and Ethan Freemantle but he was powerless to keep out Amari Morgan-Smith’s finish in time added on at the end of the game, but time ran out before Harriers could muster a last gasp chance.

Dorking Wanderers: Lincoln, Harris (Kennedy 89), McManus, Muitt (Mekki 71), Seager, McShane, Fuller, Jebb (Gallagher 46), Ottaway, Bowerman, Cook. Subs Not Used: Taylor, Cheadle, Wheeler, Egan.