Leamington 0 Kidderminster Harriers 0

After taking 4 points from the Christmas fixture schedule against local rivals Hereford FC, manager Russ Penn made two changes for the visit to the Phillips 66 Stadium.

Kai Lissimore coming in for long-term injury victim Joe Leesley and Ethan Freemantle joining Amari Morgan-Smith in the forward line replacing Tom Owen-Evans who dropped to the bench.

Leamington, the draw specialists in this division showed precisely why with a well drilled performance in the opening forty five minutes allowing Harriers to enjoy possession without creating a serious opening in the first half.

Theo Streete and Jack Lane were commanding at the heart of defence ably supported by Dan Meredith and Louis Hall who snuffed out any meaningful forward balls with timely interventions.

On the half-hour mark it was Hall who forced the first save of the game, the young full-back sending in a twenty yard effort that Tom Palmer saved with ease.

Harriers response was almost immediate with the ball bouncing in the Leamington area, Ethan Freemantle connecting with the ball and lifting it with his back to Callum Hawkins goal only to see it loop over the bar.

Leamington relied on the counter-attack to test the pace of Harriers centre-backs Krystian Pearce and Reiss McNally who were more than capable as the teams played out an opening first half stalemate.

Harriers pressed more in the second period Zack Brown forcing a save from Hawkins seven minutes after the break, but again despite controlling possession they were unable to break down a well organized home defence.

Theo Streete thought he had broken the deadlock on 57 minutes but Tom Palmer raced across his goal to divert the effort for a corner.

Harriers kept pressing for a goal, Amari Morgan-Smith denied by the assistant’s flag as he wheeled away in celebration of what he thought was a last minute winner.

Harriers still had time to create one final opportunity but Zack Brown’s effort lacked power to beat Hawkins.

Leamington: Hawkins, Meredith, Hall, Clarke, Streete, Lane, Cross (Reid 84), Walker, English (Kely-Evans77), Edwards, Turner. Subs Not Used Maye, Taylor, Mace.