Reiss McNally extends loan at Kidderminster Harriers

Kidderminster Harriers

Kidderminster Harriers have extended the loan deal of defender Reiss McNally from Solihull Moors until the end of the season.

Reiss McNally in action for AFC Telford United
The 22-year-old – who initially joined from Moors in November – has made six appearances for Russ Penn’s National League North side.

Boss Penn said: “We’re delighted to extend until the end of the season – Reiss has done well for us and has coincided with our mini return to form of sorts.

“He gives us a cover in numerous position across the back four and is a great professional.”

Meanwhile, Hednesford Town have completed the signing of Stanley Asomugha.

The versatile attacker – who can play up front or out wide – joins from Alvechurch, where he had been dual-registered with Worcester Raiders.

Asomugha, 22, started his career at Albion, for whom he played in Premier League 2.

