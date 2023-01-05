Reiss McNally extends loan at Kidderminster Harriers

Reiss McNally in action for AFC Telford United

The 22-year-old – who initially joined from Moors in November – has made six appearances for Russ Penn’s National League North side.

Boss Penn said: “We’re delighted to extend until the end of the season – Reiss has done well for us and has coincided with our mini return to form of sorts.

“He gives us a cover in numerous position across the back four and is a great professional.”

Meanwhile, Hednesford Town have completed the signing of Stanley Asomugha.

The versatile attacker – who can play up front or out wide – joins from Alvechurch, where he had been dual-registered with Worcester Raiders.