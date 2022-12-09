Russell Penn accuses Kidderminster Harriers of ‘feeling sorry for themselves’

Russell Penn

The Harriers succumbed to a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday leaving manager Penn ‘bitterly disappointed’ at the Aggborough Stadium

With one win in their last five league games the Harriers sit 12th, five points off the playoff places as they welcome the 23rd-placed Spartans.

Asked about the midweek defeat, Penn replied: “Nowhere near good enough.

“I know if I’m playing in that game in front of the TV cameras I’m not giving half the performances that were played tonight.

“I hear a lot of managers say ‘this game kills you’ and it’s killing me at the moment.

“It’s tough, they’re not driving themselves and there’s no togetherness.

“The football club is in a fantastic position and I want to mirror that on the field.

“It’s a sad changing room at the moment, there’s a lot of people feeling sorry for themselves,” he added.

Elsewhere, in the Northern Premier League, Stafford Rangers travel to Bamber Bridge after a 1-0 win over Lichfield City in the Staffordshire Senior Cup midweek.

Stourbridge welcome Alvechurch in the Southern League Premier Division Central after signing Stan Anaebonam from rivals Hednesford Town.

The Glassboys snapped up the forward after the Pitmen claimed their second league win of the season last weekend before losing 1-0 to Needham Market on Tuesday.

Hednesford visit Redditch United while fourth-placed Rushall Olympic travel to Coalville Town.

In the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, Chasetown travel to Stamford after a 4-2 win on penalties over Hanley Town with the Staffs Senior Cup tie 1-1 after the 90.

Halesowen visit Yaxley Town after a midweek 5-4 win on penalties in the Birmingham Senior Cup over Atherstone Town with the game goalless come full-time.