Kidderminster Harriers suffer defeat in front of TV cameras

The clash created a small piece of footballing history in being the first live televised step two game, which was broadcast on BT Sport last night. It was the visitors who made the early running with Caleb Richards twice going close early on.

Harriers found their way into the contest with Keziah Martin and Joe Leesley both having chances but the half ended goalless.

Chester started the second half brightly and took the lead on 47 minutes when Declan Weeks fired home a long-range effort. Harriers Reiss McNally blocked what looked like a certain second for Chester soon after but they eventually added a second in stoppage time through Charlie Carton to claim all three points.

n Stourbridge have signed Stan Anaebonam from Southern Central Premier rivals Hednesford Town.