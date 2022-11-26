Kidderminster 0-1 Gloucester - Report

The Tigers clinched maximum points thanks to a second half goal from Matt McClure.

The setback came on the back of a 2-1 midweek triumph over AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head – a welcome win which ended a woeful run of four consecutive league defeats.

Kidderminster made one change from the side which won at bottom-of-the-table Telford with midfielder Keziah Martin taking over from Paddy McLaughlin, who was named among the substitutes.

They had a scare in the early stages when Gloucester’s Dom McHale pulled the trigger on a long distance drive which was well pushed around the post for an unproductive corner by on-loan goalkeeper Tom Billson, who was making his home debut.

Harriers responded with a promising raid which resulted in a short corner that eventually led to Krystian Pearce having a shot well saved by former Aggborough goalkeeper Brandon Hall.

Zak Brown then went close before the visitors broke away on the left flank through Michael Gyasi who cut inside and fired in a strong shot which was safely held by perfectly positioned Billson.

Both sides continued to slug it out in the windy conditions, but despite their efforts they found it difficult to engineer many clear-cut chances.

Brown tried his luck with low drive, but his effort was comfortably gathered by Hall before Ashley Hemmings fired wide in the closing minutes of the first half.

Kidderminster started the second period by quickly forcing a couple of fruitless corners taken by newcomer Joe Leesley who was making his home debut.

Gloucester, however, grabbed what proved to be the winner in the 51st minute when McClure headed in after a wickedly deflected shot by Gyasi had wrong-footed Billson.

Stunned Harriers tried hard to get back into the lively game but soon had another alarm when visiting Tope Obadeyi steered the ball narrowly wide of the target,

The hosts started to make changes shortly after the hour mark with front-runner Ethan Freemantle coming on for Hemmings.

Martin tried his luck with a speculative shot from distance, but the ball flew well wide.

Shortly afterwards the visitors were on the attack again and a Gyasi had a low drive well saved by Billson before Harriers went near with a close range shot from substitute Tom Owen-Evans was blocked on the line by Hall.

Gloucester were soon back up field and McHale was unlucky with a fierce drive which rebounded off the post in the closing stages.

Kidderminster: Billson; Foulkes (Owen-Evans, 78), Pearce, McNally, Richards; Martin, Leesley, Hemmings (Freemantle, 67), Brown, Bearne; Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Margetson, Rogers. McLaughlin.

Gloucester: Hall; James, Leadbitter, Mahorn, Tiensia; McHale, Nugent, Andrews, Gyasi, Obadeyi; McClure (Mitford, 74). Subs not used: Brockbank, Evans, Buse, O’Brien.

Referee: Dale Baines.