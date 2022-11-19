FA Trophy: St Albans City 1-2 Kidderminster - Report

Kidderminster Harriers were looking to put their poor recent league form behind them as they travelled to National League South St. Albans City sitting 6th in that Division but having won only two of ten games played at their Clarence Park Stadium this season for an FA Trophy second round tie.

Harriers boss Russ Penn was busy in the loans market this week bringing in three players Paddy McLaughlin from York City with Scott Burgess returning to the Minstermen, Reiss McNally from Solihull Moors and 22 year old goalkeeper Tom Billson from Coventry City who was eligible to play in this afternoon’s fixture. Joe Leesley was also signed from Boston United on a contract late in the week to enable his inclusion in the squad for the FA Trophy tie.

The game was eagerly contested in the opening exchanges but it was the home side who netted the game’s opening goal.

Devante Stanley found Zane Banton and the midfielder dissected the visitors defence allowing Mitchell Weiss to race in and stab the ball past debutant ‘keeper Tom Billson on 13 minutes.

Harriers countered but all too often the final ball was misplaced and the ‘Saints’ defence were able to clear with ease.

Shaun Jeffers should have doubled the home side’s lead on 33 minutes but his fierce drive was turned aside by Billson for St Albans first corner of the game.

Weiss again could have added a second just before half time but Caleb Richards recovered well to block the strike as it ran through to Billson.

The game was turned on its head within four minutes of the re-start, Zak Brown sliding home an equalizing goal from Jack Bearne’s left wing cross.

Dylan Berry in the home goal kept his side in the hunt with a string of fine saves to thwart Ben Margetson, Amari Morgan-Smith, Leesley and Bearne as Harriers pressed for a winning goal.

It duly arrived ten minutes from time, Ashley Hemmings saw his 20 yard drive parried away by Berry and as the home defence hesitated Morgan-Smith reacted first to stab the ball into the unguarded goal to put Harriers into the third round of the FA Trophy.

St. Albans Town: Berry, Stanley (Sundire 30), Wiltshire, Adebiyi, Jeffers, Banton, Weiss (Morrall 83), Mukena (Neal75), Moore, Di Trolio, Smith. Subs Not Used: Marcimain, Townsend-West, Dawson, Paul.