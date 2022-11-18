Kidderminster Harriers aim to stop the rot with FA Trophy success

Kidderminster assistant manager Jimmy O'Connor

The Harriers have lost their last four games in the National League North, slipping to 15th and will hope to change their recent form in this break from league action.

Assistant manager Jimmy O’Connor reckons St Albans will be confident of claiming a win – but Harriers hope to use the game to bounce back to form.

He said: “I’m sure they’ll fancy their chances with us being a little bit out of form. It’s an opportunity for us to try to get back on track and the best way to do that is by putting in a good performance.”

O’Connor added: “Our performances haven’t been consistent enough and that’s the thing you’ve got to try to take care of first and foremost.”

The Harriers made a triple signing in the week bringing in Paddy McLaughlin, Reiss McNally and Tom Billson. O’Connor thinks this is a great opportunity for the new signings, adding: “When you come into a dressing room where it’s not going so well it’s a great opportunity for you as a new player to come in and make that positive impact.”

Elsewhere, Hednesford Town travel to Coalville Town in the Trophy hoping to reach the third round for the first time in more than a decade.

The Pitmen last reached the third round of the competition in the 2008/09 season.

Stourbridge, of the Southern League Premier Division Central, travel to struggling AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Stourbridge, sitting 16th in the division, are looking for their third away win of the season against second-from-bottom Diamonds.

Sixth-placed Rushall Olympic will hope to continue their good form as they visit Basford United.

The Pics will look to extend their four-match unbeaten run and claim their fourth consecutive league win against eighth-placed Basford, two points and two places below them.

In the Northern Premier League, 10th-placed Stafford Rangers head to the north east to tough opposition South Shields looking to bounce back from defeat last weekend.

Former Villa, Albion and Birmingham City striker Kevin Phillips manages Shields, who reached the first round of the FA Cup this year, losing to Forest Green Rovers.

In the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, Sporting Khalsa visit Spalding United in a third/fourth-placed face-off.

Fourth-placed Sporting are looking to continue their fine unbeaten away form and claim a seventh away win of the season.

Chasetown, in 12th spot, welcome Cambridge City looking to claim their fifth win of the season.