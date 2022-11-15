Kidderminster Harriers make a trio of signings

Reiss McNally tackles James McQuilkin of Telford during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between Guiseley and AFC Telford United at Nethermoor Park on Saturday, February 8, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS201920-046.

Harriers may only be three points shy of the play-off positions in a congested National League North, but they are down in 15th after a run of four successive league defeats.

But yesterday they moved to bring in midfielder Paddy McLaughlin on loan from York City, defender Reiss McNally on loan from Solihull Moors and goalkeeper Tom Billson on loan from Coventry City.