Kidderminster Harriers make a trio of signings

Harriers may only be three points shy of the play-off positions in a congested National League North, but they are down in 15th after a run of four successive league defeats.
But yesterday they moved to bring in midfielder Paddy McLaughlin on loan from York City, defender Reiss McNally on loan from Solihull Moors and goalkeeper Tom Billson on loan from Coventry City.
Meanwhile, last night in the Southern Central Premier, Andre Landell scored a stoppage-time winner as Rushall Olympic won 1-0 at Kings Langley. And Stourbridge edged out AFC Wulfrunians 2-1 in the second round of the Birmingham Senior Cup, with Alex Moore scoring a 90th-minute winner.