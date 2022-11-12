Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

King’s Lynn Town 3 Kidderminster Harriers 0 - Report

By Nathan JudahKidderminster HarriersPublished:

Kidderminster Harriers travelled to promotion chasing King’s Lynn Town looking to end a run of three successive defeats which has seen the team slide down the Vanarama National League North table but individual errors cost them dearly as the home side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners .

Football Stock
Football Stock

The ‘Linnets’ were FA Cup ‘giant-killers’ last weekend with a 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers to set up a televised second round fixture against Stevenage Borough.

King’s Lynn Town, looking for an immediate return to the National League following their relegation last season had only dropped points to Leamington Town as they went into the game against Harriers preserving an unbeaten home record.

As expected the home side started brightly, Josh Barrett controlling the direction of play as the Harriers players worked hard off the ball.

On 19 minutes Barrett forced a save from Tom Palmer in the visitors goal in the first real chance of the game before Adam Crowther headed wide from close range.

Palmer proved difficult to beat as he tipped away a drive by Aaron Jones and as frustrations boiled over in the home ranks Ollie Scott received a caution for a foul on Joe Foulkes.

Ethan Freemantle stabbed Harriers best effort of the half narrowly wide from close range as he got the ball caught in his feet from a Caleb Richards pass.

The miss proved costly when the ‘Linnets’ opened the scoring in the first minute of added time.

Gold Omotayo powered his header against an upright that Krystian Pearce cleared for a corner, Michael Clunan drilled the

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News