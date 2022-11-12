King’s Lynn Town 3 Kidderminster Harriers 0 - Report

Football Stock

The ‘Linnets’ were FA Cup ‘giant-killers’ last weekend with a 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers to set up a televised second round fixture against Stevenage Borough.

King’s Lynn Town, looking for an immediate return to the National League following their relegation last season had only dropped points to Leamington Town as they went into the game against Harriers preserving an unbeaten home record.

As expected the home side started brightly, Josh Barrett controlling the direction of play as the Harriers players worked hard off the ball.

On 19 minutes Barrett forced a save from Tom Palmer in the visitors goal in the first real chance of the game before Adam Crowther headed wide from close range.

Palmer proved difficult to beat as he tipped away a drive by Aaron Jones and as frustrations boiled over in the home ranks Ollie Scott received a caution for a foul on Joe Foulkes.

Ethan Freemantle stabbed Harriers best effort of the half narrowly wide from close range as he got the ball caught in his feet from a Caleb Richards pass.

The miss proved costly when the ‘Linnets’ opened the scoring in the first minute of added time.