Kidderminster Harriers suffer three defeats on the bounce

Kidderminster HarriersPublished: Comments

Kidderminster Harriers slipped to their third consecutive defeat in National League North after going down 2-1 at struggling Boston United last night.

Scott Pollock was on target from the penalty spot to give Boston the lead, but Joe Foulkes’ ball into the box was diverted into his own net by Tom Nixon five minutes later.

And Pollock fired home the winner after half-time.

Stourbridge earned a 1-1 draw at Mickleover in the Southern Central Premier.

Mason Warren put Mickleover in front with an outrageous strike from near the halfway line, but Alex Moore curled a wide free-kick into the net five minutes into the second half to earn a share of the spoils.

Most of the action took place after half-time in Chasetown’s 3-2 loss to Spalding United in Northern One Midlands. The Scholars trailed 1-0 at the break, but Jack Langston levelled right at the start of the second half – and then had to do it again when Spalding retook the lead. But Spalding grabbed the lead for a third time through Elliot Sandy and held on to it.

And Rushall Olympic eased into a 4-0 lead over Lye Town in the Walsall Senior Cup thanks to goals from Alex Fletcher, Will Shorrock, Richard Batchelor and debutant Declan Riley, only for Lye to get late goals back through Zach Tellyn and Sam Tye to make it close.

