FA Cup run over as Kidderminster beaten at Fylde

Harriers’ Jack Bearne forced a save from the Fylde keeper in the opening seconds but after that, neither side was really able to create any real chances in the first half, with only hopeful efforts from distance materialising. However, in the second half, Fylde made home advantage count as they grew into the game and Siyabonga Ligendza broke the deadlock from close range.
Luke Charman added a second for Fylde on 82 minutes to end Harriers’ Cup journey for another year.
In the Southern Central Premier, Hednesford Town went down 1-0 at home to Staffordshire rivals Tamworth. Dan Creaney scored the decisive goal on 74 minutes.
Northern Premier League leaders Stafford Rangers suffered late heartbreak as Ashton United grabbed a point in the 90th minute. Kaiman Anderson put Boro ahead before Harry Coates levelled in the final minute.
In Northern One Midlands, Chasetown lost 1-0 at Gresley Rovers while Sporting Khalsa thrashed Harborough Town 5-1.