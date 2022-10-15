FA Cup: Kidderminster 2-2 AFC Fylde - Report

FA Cup match between Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Fylde - Jack Byrne

Boss Russ Penn’s side trailed 1-0 at half time but stormed back with two quick-fire strikes from Ashley Hemmings and Yusifu Ceesay before the visitors equalised when hot-shot Nick Haughton notched his second goal of the game.

The replay will be at Fylde’s Mill Farm headquarters on Tuesday when the winners will earn £9,375 in prize-money.

Although Harriers performed far better than they did seven days earlier when they slumped to a dismal 2-0 home league defeat against lowly Farsley Celtic, they are still seeking their first ever win over Fylde after seven unsuccessful attempts.

Kidderminster, who drew 0-0 in a home National League North encounter with Fylde last month, are now hoping to win the replay and set up the kind of run they enjoyed last season when they reached the fourth round proper before suffering a heartbreaking defeat against Premier League West Ham United at Aggborough.

Harriers, still hampered by a lengthy injury list, made three changes from the side which lost to Farsley with on-loan Jack Bearne coming in for his debut.

The young forward signed on a season-long loan from Liverpool at the start of last month, but his first appearance was delayed because of a hip problem.

With Alex Penny ruled out due to injury, Tom Leak was drafted into the defence for his first start while midfielder Nathan Lowe replaced Scott Burgess.

After a cautious start opening period by both sides, the visitors fashioned the first opportunity when Haughton pulled the trigger on a long range drive which dipped over the bar in the 11th minute.

Harriers responded a couple of minutes later with a cross from Lowe which reached Ceesay who directed his effort wide.

The Coasters, however, went into the lead on 15 minutes when Haughton fired in a shot which found the bottom corner of the net after he had combined well in the build-up with Danny Rowe.

Harriers set about trying to repair the damage and Ashley Hemmings dragged a shot wide before Lowe was off target with an angled effort.

Shortly afterwards Ben Margetson had a chance to test visiting goalkeeper Chris Neal, but he misdirected his header from in front of goal and the danger was cleared.

Minutes later Neal was called on to gather the ball after Hemmings had slid in to get his outstretched leg to a menacing cross from Bearne.

Harriers looked in trouble in the closing stage of the first half, but Leak came to their rescue when he cleared a Haughton shot off the line.

Haughton then had a sharp shot smartly saved by goalkeeper Tom Palmer before Harriers moved up field and Neal turned a cross shot from Hemmings over the bar just before the interval.

Harriers drew level nine minutes into the second half when Hemmings, playing against his former club, unleashed a fierce drive to notch his fourth goal of the season.

Two minutes later it was 2-1 to the fired-up hosts when Ceesay chased down Neal and gained possession before knocking the ball into the net.

It was a dramatic turnaround in fortunes before determined Fylde took the game to a replay by equalising on 72 minutes with fiercely sweetly struck angled free kick by Haughton which flew past Palmer.

Kidderminster: Palmer; Margetson, Leak, Pearce, Richards; Martin (Burgess, 94), Byrne; Hemmings, Ceesay, Lowe (Brown, 94); Bearne (Morgan-Smith, 69). Subs not used: Emery, Lissimore, Rogers.

Fylde: Neal; Barrett, Whitmore, Davis, Conlan; Walker, Weston, Philliskirk (Charman, 70), Haughton, Rowe (Whitehead, 62); Ligendza. Subs not used: Morrison, Bird, Hatfield, Obi, Rowley.

Referee: William Davis.