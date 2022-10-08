Kidderminster Harriers 0 Farsley Celtic 2 - Report

Boss Russ Penn’s promotion hopefuls were left to lick their wounds after the visitors clinched victory with goals from Tom Allan and Jimmy Spencer.

It was a bitterly disappointing outcome for Penn’s side who had gone into the game on the back of two wins and two draws in the league as well as victories over Tamworth and Cheshunt in the FA Cup.

Harriers, still having to contend with a lengthy casualty list, made a couple of changes from the side which clinched a 2-1 FA Cup third qualifying round victory at Cheshunt the previous Saturday with midfielder Scott Burgess, a recent loan signing from York City, coming in for his debut in place of Gabby Rogers.

Injured striker Ethan Freemantle pulled out at the last minute and was replaced by Amari Morgan-Smith while Nathan Lowe was back after a spell on the sidelines and named as one of the substitutes.

Below-par Kidderminster were a goal down after just seven minutes when a free kick by Bobby Johnson found Allan who was left unchallenged to head home.

Stunned Harriers set about trying to repair the early damage, but the visitors caused them concern again in the 18th minute when Aggborough goalkeeper Tom Palmer was called on to push away a snap shot from Frank Mulhern. The resulting corner came to nothing.

A promising build up by the hosts led to Morgan-Smith just missing out by inches as he stretched to latch on to a menacing cross from Ashley Hemmings who, a few minutes later, pulled the trigger on a long range shot which flew over the bar,

Harriers forced their first corner on the half hour mark, but Hemmings’ kick was well cleared.

The Celts, however, were soon back up field and gained an unproductive corner before Kidderminster enjoyed a spell of pressure which went unrewarded in the closing stage of the first half.

Harriers started the second period with a fruitless corner and shortly afterwards were thwarted when visiting goalkeeper Max Dearnley did well to block a shot from Hemmings, who had been put through Yusifu Ceesay.

Substitute Rogers then set up Burgess for a shot in front of goal but his poorly struck side-footed effort was saved low down by Dearnley

Delighted Farsley, however, sealed the points on 77 minutes when Spencer broke away from the home defence before steering the ball safely past advancing Palmer.

Kidderminster: Palmer; Penny, Margetson, Pearce, Richards; Martin (Rogers, 57), Byrne (Lowe, 75); Hemmings, Ceesay, Burgess; Morgan-Smith (Brown, 71). Subs not used: Leak, Lowe, Lissimore.

Farsley: Dearnley; Turner (Ubaezuonu, 10), Assenso, Butler, Allan; Scales, Johnson, Atkinson; Mulhern (Thabang, 58), Spencer, Parkin. Subs not used: Morgan, Pointon, Osadebe, Thabang.

Referee: Liam Corbett.