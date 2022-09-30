Kidderminster back on Cup trail with trip to Cheshunt

Jimmy O'Connor

The Harriers – fifth in National League North – travel to the National League South strugglers having reached the third qualifying round with a 1-0 win over Tamworth. And with their fourth-round clash with West Ham United still fresh in the memory, they will look to take one more step along Wembley Way. Harriers’ assistant manager Jimmy O’Connor said: “It’s exciting going into it with last year fresh in everyone’s minds.

“It’s the FA Cup, we know underdogs can prevail and we don’t want to be on the end of it ourselves.”

The Harriers go into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Buxton on Tuesday where they were forced into making three changes in the first half for injuries to Joe Foulkes, Nat Knight-Percvial and Ethan Freemantle.O’Connor added: “It’s not ideal but it’s an opportunity for others to come in.” But the Harriers are in fine form and O’Connor is delighted his team went unbeaten in September. He said: “We sat down as a group after the Brackley game and realised it wasn’t good enough.

“Being consistently well organised and having a good work-rate gives you a good chance at this level.”

In the Southern Central Premier, Hednesford Town will look to climb off the bottom when they host AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Third-bottom Stourbridge travel to Bedford Town, while Rushall Olympic are at Stratford Town.