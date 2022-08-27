Kidderminster Harriers 2 Peterborough Sports 0 - Report

Striker Freemantle gave Harriers a 1-0 half time lead before Lowe sealed the points with his first goal for the club.

For boss Russ Penn’s troops it was their first taste of home comforts this term after their opening two games at Aggborough had ended in a goalless draw with Leamington and a 2-1 defeat against Curzon Ashton.

Harriers made one change from the side which clinched a last-gasp 1-0 win at Bradford (Park Avenue) the previous Saturday with Keziah Martin coming in for Yusifu Ceesay, who was named among the substitutes.

Good news for the Aggborough faithful was the inclusion of Amari Morgan-Smith on the subs’ bench for the first time after missing the start of the campaign due to a groin injury.

The striker, who came on for Freemantle on 75 minutes, was among the club’s leading scorers last term with 17 goals.

Sports, making their first ever visit to Kidderminster following promotion from the Southern Central Premier last season, included former Aggborough front-runner Michael Gash in their starting line-up.

Harriers were awarded a free kick 25 yards out after five minutes, but Nathan Lowe’s fierce drive sailed high and wide.

It signalled the start of a spell of home pressure in which an Ashley Hemmings corner caused problems for the visitors defence before they managed to clear the danger.

Soon after Martin had a couple of goalbound shots blocked as Harriers regularly tested the Sports’ busy rear-guard with some promising raids, one of which produced another Hemmings corner which came to nothing.

Peterborough fashioned a dangerous attack on 24 minutes when a cross from Jordon Nicholson found Gash, but he mishit his shot while well placed in front of goal.

Harriers deservedly broke the deadlock on 31 minutes when Freemantle dashed some 30 yards towards goal and successfully managed to charge down a clearance kick by goalkeeper Peter Crook who was slow to move off his line.

The ball ended up in the back of an empty net to enable Freemantle to score for the second home match in a row.

The first half drew to a close with Connor Kennedy trying his luck with a hopeful cross shot which was not too far off target.

Freemantle set up the first threatening attack for Harriers in the second half when he sent over a cross which reached Caleb Richards who glanced his header narrowly wide.

The hosts stretched their lead to 2-0 on 54 minutes when Lowe drilled the ball home following a fine build up involving Martin.

In the closing stages Hemmings had a free kick pushed over by Crook, but despite their fine efforts Harriers were unable to add to their tally.

Kidderminster: Palmer; Foulkes (Margetson, 83), Pearce, Knight-Percival, Richards; Lowe, Byrne; Hemmings, Brown, Martin (Rogers, 72); Freemantle (Moran-Smith, 75). Subs not used: Lissimore, Ceesay.

Peterborough: Crook: Bazeley, R.Jones, Johnson, Fox, Kennedy; Sembie-Ferris (M. Jones, 67), Serif, Hilliard (McCammon, 55), Nicholson; Gash (M. Jones, 67). Subs not used: Fryatt, Jarvis.

Referee: Jonathan Maskrey.