Kidderminster Harriers out to end search for home victory

Kidderminster Harriers' Amari Morgan-Smith during the National League North match at Aggborough, Kidderminster. Picture date: Saturday October 9, 2021..

So far at Aggborough, Russ Penn’s Harriers have drawn 0-0 with Leamington and lost 2-1 to Curzon Ashton. After winning right at the death through Zak Brown’s header at Bradford Park Avenue last weekend, they will be keen to follow it up against Sports – in National League North after winning the Southern Central Premier play-off final last term.

Harriers will hope to have target man Amari Morgan-Smith back from injury having struggled to find their scoring touch during his absence.

In the Southern Central Premier, Stourbridge will be looking for a much-welcome victory.

The Glassboys sit second-bottom after two losses and two draws from their first four fixtures and have a chance to kick-start the campaign at Royston Town.

They will be desperate to avoid any dismissals after Reece Styche saw red in last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Needham Market – that being his second dismissal of the season.

Rushall Olympic, in the same division, will hope to fare better than Stour did as they head to Needham Market.

Hednesford Town are at home and tasked with picking up their first victory of the season – Bedford Town the visitors to Keys Park.

In the Northern Premier, in-form Stafford Rangers could make it five games unbeaten.

Matt Hill’s men go to winless Whitby Town after a 2-1 success against Marine on Tuesday night, which saw Jack Baxter and Kaiman Anderson get on the scoresheet.

The latter dramatically clinched the three points deep into stoppage time.

Halesowen Town, in Northern One Midlands, will want to continue their 100 per cent record as they welcome St Neots Town to The Grove.

Chasetown go up against one of the other two sides with a perfect record so far, taking on Corby Town at the Scholars Ground.