Kidderminster Harriers suffer first defeat of league season

Kidderminster Harriers manager Russ Penn

Will Hayhurst opened the scoring for Curzon midway through the first half before Devon Matthews doubled their lead midway through the second. Harriers hit back on 76 minutes through Ethan Freemantle but it was not enough.

In the Southern League Central Premier, it was derby honours even as Hednesford Town and Stourbridge played out a goalless draw at Keys Park.

Also in the division, Rushall Olympic went down 3-1 to Tamworth. Ben Milnes opened the scoring for Tamworth before Sam Mantom hit back for the Pics. Callum Cockerill-Molett restored Tamworth’s lead before Eoin McKeown secured all three points for the Lambs.

In the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers won 2-1 at Atherton Collieries. Adam Livingstone and Jack Baxter got Boro’s goals.