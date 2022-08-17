Kidderminster Harriers suffer first defeat of league season

Will Hayhurst opened the scoring for Curzon midway through the first half before Devon Matthews doubled their lead midway through the second. Harriers hit back on 76 minutes through Ethan Freemantle but it was not enough.
In the Southern League Central Premier, it was derby honours even as Hednesford Town and Stourbridge played out a goalless draw at Keys Park.
Also in the division, Rushall Olympic went down 3-1 to Tamworth. Ben Milnes opened the scoring for Tamworth before Sam Mantom hit back for the Pics. Callum Cockerill-Molett restored Tamworth’s lead before Eoin McKeown secured all three points for the Lambs.
In the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers won 2-1 at Atherton Collieries. Adam Livingstone and Jack Baxter got Boro’s goals.
In the Northern Premier Midlands, Chasetown beat Sutton Coldfield Town 3-1 at the Scholars ground. Chasetown battled back from a goal down to win with goals from Liam Kirton, Luke Yates and Danny O’Callaghan. Also in the division, Halesowen took all three points from their clash with Bedworth United. Simeon Cobourne and Jamie Insall got the Yeltz goals. Sporting Khalsa drew 1-1 at Boldmere St Michaels.