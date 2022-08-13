Kidderminster 0 Leamington Spa 0 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Harriers had more than their fair share of chances to have sealed victory but were unable to unlock the Brakes hard working defence.

Boss Russ Penn’s new-look side had been hoping to open their season with two successive wins which they achieved last term when they were unbeaten in their first five matches.

.Harriers made one change from the team which triumphed 1-0 at Blyth Spartans the previous Saturday with Ethan Freemantle making way for Zak Brown.

Striker Freemantle was named among the substitutes while defender Alex Penny and front-runner Amari Morgan-Smith remained on the injury list.

Harriers took only a couple of minutes before Hemmings fired in a shot which visiting goalkeeper Callum Hawkins managed to beat away before the danger was finally cleared.

Minutes later Hemmings curled another effort wide after the ball had broken to him following a strong tackle by man-of-the-match Nathan Lowe on Simeon Maye.

Kidderminster kept themselves firmly on the front foot and a cross by Caleb Richards on the left found Tom Owen-Evans who drilled the ball over the bar from close range.

Shortly afterwards Yusifu Ceesay went close with another effort following a neat build-up as the visitors’ rear-guard battled hard to keep the lively hosts at bay in the energy-sapping conditions.

Busy Hawkins came up trumps on the quarter of an hour mark when he made good saves to keep out shots from Ceesay and Joe Foulkes.

Hawkins’ opposite Tom Palmer pulled off a decent save from Dan Turner before Kidderminster were awarded a penalty on 20 minutes when Ceesay was brought down by Hawkins.

Hemmings’ spot kick, however, was well saved by Hawkins who dived full length to his right to push the ball away.

Soon after Harriers were unlucky when a cross from Ceesay reached Owen-Evans who saw his shot rebound to safety off the post.

The Brakes forced an early second half corner which resulted in a header from Turner being neatly pushed over the bar by Palmer.

Kidderminster, however, were soon back up field and gained a corner, but Lowe’s kick came to nothing.

Leamington fashioned another raid shortly afterwards and a timely block tackle by Owen-Evans stopped a goalbound shot from Jack Edwards before the Aggborough midfielder moved up field only to be thwarted by Hawkins.

Harriers continued to push forward but were unable to make the vital breakthrough.

Kidderminster: Palmer; Foulkes, Pearce, Knight-Percival, Richards; Lowe, Byrne; Hemmings, Owen-Evans (Rogers, 80); Brown (Freemantle, 70); Ceesay. Subs not used: Leak, Martin, Margetson.

Leamington: Hawkins: English, Mace, Lane, Meredith; Kelly-Evans, Maye (Cooke, 74), Walker, Usher-Shipway (Prosser, 70), Edwards; Turner. Subs not used: Day, Taylor, Hall.

Referee: Craig Scrivens.