Summer signing Shane Byrne named Kidderminster Harriers captain

Shane Byrne in action for Brackley in 2020: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS201920-039.

He replaces Sam Austin in the role after Austin departed for Notts County earlier in the summer.

Boss Russ Penn also confirmed Ashley Hemmings will be the new club ambassador following the departure of stalwart Keith Lowe, who held the post for the last couple of seasons.

Reflecting on the decision to hand Byrne the armband, Penn said: “We’ve gone for a new-look squad and there have been plenty of ins and outs, but he is your standout. He knows the level inside out and had relatively good success at all the clubs he’s been at, so hopefully he can lead us to success this year.”

And speaking about Hemmings, Penn added: “He leads from the front, puts in consistent performances, trains hard and is basically the forefront of the football club.

“He is one of the longest-serving players here now, albeit only three years, but the decision was an absolute no-brainer.