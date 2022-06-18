Kidderminster manager Russ toasts FA Cup success – with a bottle of beer and chat with David Moyes

Russ Penn

Harriers were awarded the Acerbis Cup Run of the Year prize at National Game Awards after a run to the fourth round which ended with a last-gasp defeat against Moyes’ Hammers.

Penn reflected on a dream season in charge of the National League North side and hopes to use his relationship with Moyes to bolster his squad next season.

“David is one of the great talkers of the game,” said Penn.

“He was very down to earth when he came into our office and offered a word of advice.

“Sadly there were no bottles of wine so I could only offer him a Budweiser, but we just talked real football.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to help me out in the summer with a couple of players!”

A remarkable FA Cup run began with a win over Sporting Khalsa before a replay was required against Step 4 Ware.

Grimsby Town and Halifax of the National League were overcome in the next two rounds, before a comeback win over Championship side Reading conjured up glorious memories of Harriers’ past while creating new ones for the next generation of supporters.

“Financially it’s been a change changer,” said Penn. “I don’t know the ins and outs, that’s the chairman’s dealership.

Dream

“But we’ve had some fantastic crowds this season, with the sell-outs we’ve had for the cup.

“That’s why the FA Cup is one of the most prestigious cups in history. But on a personal note, to get into the fourth round as a National North manager is a dream come true.”

Asked which moment he’ll remember most from Harriers’ historic run, Penn answered: “The Reading game was the one.

“One-nil down at half-time, sell-out crowd and to score two goals in the second half and to win quite comfortably was a real statement from us.

“But the biggest thing for me was the draw [for the next round] the day after. To see we had West Ham at home, coming to Aggborough, was something else.”

Penn’s side enjoyed a fine season in the league too, with a fourth-place finish earning them a play-off place.

A 2-1 defeat to Boston United ended their promotion aspirations, but Penn is hopeful they can go one better next term.

He said: “It was a great season, disappointed we missed out on promotion. If we can’t win the league next year we want to finish in the play-offs.

“We’re gonna be up there as one of the favourites.

“Expectations are now very high, so next season will be a tough one, but bring it on.”