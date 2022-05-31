Nathan Lowe on a high to make switch to join Kidderminster

Lowe yesterday became the club’s third arrival in the past week, agreeing a one-year deal at Aggborough.

The former Burnley youngster has previously turned out for FC United, Southport, Spennymoor and South Shields and finished last season on loan from the latter at Darlington.

He is now eager to be part of a promotion push at Harriers, who are aiming to build on a fourth-placed finish in National League North under management duo Russ Penn and Jimmy O’Connor.

Lowe said: “I am delighted to get it sorted. I know how big of a club this is. It is a big opportunity for me and a bit of a no-brainer when it came up. I know what the gaffer and Jimmy want to do. The club has such big ambition and I want to be part of it.

“Everyone is aware of the season they had last year. If next season can be as good or better, that would be another huge achievement.”

Lowe, who will officially join on July 1, follows winger Yusifu Ceesay and fellow midfielder Tom Owen-Evans through the door at Aggborough, with Penn having promised to be “cold-hearted” in his work to improve the squad.