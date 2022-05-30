Kidderminster closing in on signings as Yeltz make move

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 05/02/22.KIDDERMINSTER V WEST HAM IN THE FA CUP.Russ Penn.

The National League North outfit have already bolstered their ranks during the close season by snapping up Tom Owen-Evans from Hereford and Yusifu Ceesay from Alfreton.

But Penn is determined to continue strengthening his squad this summer.

And the boss has revealed he’s reached ‘gentleman’s agreements’ from a couple of other targets.

“I think you have to be patient at this time of year,” the boss said.

“There are a lot of agents not involved in the game at this level.

“But there are a few irons in the fire, a few gentleman’s agreements.

“We have shaken hands on a few things but the ink is not dry yet so we’ll have to be patient with certain things.

“But every player we are looking to recruit is going to add to the squad and hopefully make us better.”

Meanwhile, Northern Premier outfit Halesowen Town have signed Josh Quaynor.

The midfielder has previously impressed in step three of non-league with Bromsgrove Sporting.

“For me it was a easy decision as I know the club is on the up,” Quaynor said.

“A big factor is getting the club back to where it belongs, and the quality of the lads already here.

“For me a new challenge was needed and I felt this was the right move for me.”

Halesowen boss Paul Smith added: “Josh has been top drawer for his previous club for a number of years.