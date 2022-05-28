Notification Settings

Kidderminster swoop for Hereford ace Tom Owen-Evans

By Matt Maher

New signing Tom Owen-Evans believes he has joined a club “going places” in Kidderminster Harriers.

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Ellis Deeney of Telford battles for the ball with Tom Owen-Evans of Hereford during the National League North fixture between Hereford FC and AFC Telford United at Edgar Street, Hereford on Tuesday, August 13, 2019..Picture credit: Mike Sheridan..MS201920-009.
The 25-year-old yesterday became the club’s latest recruit, signing a one-year contract at Aggborough.

Owen-Evans scored 15 goals from midfield for Hereford last season and is now targeting promotion from National League North with Harriers.

He said: “To finish fourth in the league last year was a massive achievement, as was getting to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“This is clearly a club going places and hopefully I can help them win promotion next season.”

Harriers have also given a new deal to goalkeeper Tom Palmer, who will be given a chance to stake his claim for the No.1 jersey following the departure of Luke Simpson.

Midfielder Kyle Bennett has committed his future to Hednesford Town and also been appointed vice captain after signing a new deal with the Pitmen.

Long-serving goalkeeper Dan Platt is staying with Halesowen Town for the 2022-23 season, with midfielder Kieron Whittaker also signing a new deal at Sporting Khalsa.

Stourbridge have, meanwhile, confirmed the departures of defenders George Forsyth and Kyle Rowley, while centre-back James O’Neill has left Stafford Rangers and is poised to join Stratford Town.

