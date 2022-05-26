Ex-Harrier Male appointed joint chairman at Tividale

Male, who played professionally for Torquay United, stepped down from his role at Aggborough at the end of the season after three years in which he helped restructure the club and guide it through the pandemic following Richard Lane’s 2019 takeover.

The Black Country-based businessman, owner of the security firm GMS, has now moved closer to home by joining Tivi, who finished 11th in this season’s Midland League Premier Division.

Male, who also owns Warrens Hall riding school just a short distance from the club’s Packwood Road home, said: “I know I can make a real difference and combined with some new members to join the board we shall make this a successful and sustainable community focused football club.”

Tivi have confirmed manager Dave King will remain in charge for next season as they look to challenge for promotion from step five of the non-league pyramid.

Chairman Neil Arnold said he was ‘overjoyed’ at Male’s decision to join the club.

He said: “To say this is a huge step in the right direction is an understatement. Neil has a proven track record in business.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge being a former professional player and after three years as CEO of Kidderminster Harriers.