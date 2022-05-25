Kidderminster Harriers’ new signing: I’m here to win the league

Yusifu Ceesay (SK) fires the visitors best chance over the bar midway through the second half - Coleshill Town v Sporting Khalsa in a Buildbase FA Vase Quarter Final match at Pack Meadow on Saturday 18th February 2017 (c) Garry Griffiths | ThreeFiveThree Photography.

Speedy winger Ceesay has joined Harriers after an impressive spell with National League North rivals Alfreton Town last season.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Barcelona, began his career in the Midlands as he featured for both Sporting Khalsa and Alvechurch before joining Blackpool in the Football League.

Loan spells at Boston United and AFC Telford United followed, with Ceesay then spending two years at Altrincham before making the switch to Alfreton.

He netted seven times for the Reds last term.

Ceesay has penned a one-year deal at Aggborough and will hope to help Russ Penn’s side bounce back from the loss to Boston in the play-offs.

“I remember playing against (Harriers) last season,” said Ceesay.

“It’s a good, professional club. I’m so glad to be here.

“The way you play football, the way you move the ball, the way you want to attack – these are all things really I like.

“I was following your play-off game against Boston, you were very close.