Harriers heartache after play-off loss

A campaign which sparkled with promise and saw Russ Penn’s team come within a whisker of pulling off the biggest FA Cup shock for years ultimately ended in heartbreak, as their main aim of promotion slipped away in last night’s play-off eliminator.

In a cruel twist of fate it was Alex Penny, the man who scored in February’s clash with Premier League West Ham, who put through his own net with 14 minutes remaining for what proved the winner as Boston United left Aggborough with a 2-1 victory.

The fact Penn’s men were roared on by more than 3,500 fans was a reminder of the strides taken in a year when Harriers have looked a club reborn. With Penn and assistant Jimmy O’Connor this week signing long-term deals, the future could yet be bright.

The next few days and weeks, however, will sting. This was a night Harriers were ultimately not good enough and Boston deserved winners. Only when Ashley Hemmings fired the hosts level, cancelling out Danny Elliott’s opener midway through the second half, did the hosts really spark.

Penny’s own goal felt cruel but it was hard to begrudge Boston the victory, even though Hemmings came close to snatching a stoppage time leveller.

After a frenetic start it was Boston who settled and took control. Jake Wright Junior was, luckily for him, flagged offside when he hooked over from six yards out. Elliott wasn’t when he headed Femi Seriki’s inviting cross wide from the same distance and it was the best chance of the half before he fired in the opener.

Harriers keeper Luke Simpson did his best to prevent it, parrying Brad Abbott’s powerful shot before then blocking from Elliott as he attempted to put into the rebound. But Harriers were unable to properly clear and when the ball was returned into the box again, Elliott was there to fire home.

The former Villa academy player was them inches away from getting on the end of a devilish Seriki cross as Boston continued to threaten early in the second half.

Harriers needed something to turn the tide and Hemmings almost provided it when he arrived at the far post to meet Caleb Richards’ cross. The header looked to have beaten Marcus Dewhurst, only for the keeper to somehow scoop it over the bar.

There was an ominous feeling about proceedings until, without warning, Hemmings struck. Latching on to a through ball, the forward turned inside Jake Wright Senior before keeping his cool to lift a finish over Dewhurst and into the top corner.

Harriers suddenly looked a team transformed and Dewhurst needed to be alert to deny Omari Sterling at his near post and prevent the hosts taking the lead.

But with 14 minutes to go the momentum swung definitively. Harriers lost possession in their own half and though Wright Jnr’s cross looked easy for Simpson, Penny failed to hear the keeper’s call and the ball ended up in the back of the net.