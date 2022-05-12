Kidderminster Harriers hope to use experience of FA Cup run

Russ Penn and David Moyes

Harriers’ incredible run to the fourth round of the Cup saw them beat Championship side Reading at Aggborough before being edged out in extra time by West Ham.

Now, they are out to move a step closer to promotion from National League North.

Boston United are the visitors and a win would set up a play-off semi-final at Fylde on Sunday.

Boss Russ Penn and assistant chief Jimmy O’Connor go into it having signed three-year contract extensions and are determined to see the job through.

O’Connor said: “We’ve been building things for two-and-a-half years.

“During the Covid period, the club restructured itself, and we were very hands on with that along with the owner, Richard Lane, and other people at the club. It was about trying to lay the foundations for a successful year, this year.

“Kidderminster was put back into the spotlight through the FA Cup run, but me and Russ don’t want this group of players to just be defined by the Cup run.

“We want a promotion on top of it as well. That’s the ultimate aim, and we’ve got an opportunity now.

“Five other teams are thinking exactly the same, but we’ve had big games in the Cup, so hopefully they stand us in good stead.”

Kidderminster finished fourth in the regular National North season, with Boston seventh.

A bumper crowd is expected at Aggborough and O’Connor added: “That support is something we’re really proud of.

“I think our first home game of the season was 1,400 on a Saturday.

“I think we’ve had more than 3,500 five times now, and for a club in National North, that’s testament to the team and the backing of the people from the town.

“All supporters want is a group of players they can believe in.

“Boston are a well-run club with a decent budget.

“They are a strong side, but we have been over the course of the year as well.

“The lessons we’ve learnt from those big FA Cup ties, enjoying the atmosphere and thriving on it, it’s important that we embrace it and enjoy it again by putting in a strong performance.”

Also taking place tonight, the Walsall Senior Cup final sees Rushall Olympic face Sporting Khalsa.

The Pics go into it as favourites having finished fourth in the Southern Central Premier before falling short in the play-offs. Khalsa, however, enjoyed a strong first season in Northern One Midlands and may fancy their chances of pulling off an upset at Bescot.

Also, in the JW Hunt Cup, Lye Town take on Boldmere St Michaels at AFC Wulfrunians.