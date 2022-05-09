Kidderminster Harriers sign up Russ Penn and Jimmy O’Connor for another three years

Russ Penn and Jimmy O'Connor

Penn and assistant Jimmy O’Connor have signed extensions to their deals that keep them with the club for another three years.

It comes as Harriers go into a play-off eliminator against Boston United at Aggborough on Thursday night (7.45pm).

“It has been a great season so far, but we aren’t finished yet, and it’s all about pushing on both in the play-offs and into the future,” said Penn.

“With the fans behind us we’ve made some great progress, and we only want that to continue.”

Penn has overseen a fourth-place finish in National League North this season.

A victory over Boston would see Harriers progress to a play-off semi-final at Fylde on Sunday.

The remarkable FA Cup journey earlier this season, meanwhile, saw them eventually exit at the hands of West Ham in the fourth round.

“We talked last year about how important stability and continuity are in football and our message is still the same in terms of how we all move forward together as a group,” said O’Connor.

“While we have some great memories from this season – and hopefully some more to come – everyone at the club is focused on maintaining that, and this allows us to continue what we’ve been doing.”

Harriers owner Richard Lane added: “Russ and Jimmy are our born leaders. They set the bar very high in effort, dedication and desire. This then sets the example for others with their incredible determination and drive to bring success to our football club.