Kidderminster Harriers end their travels with Leamington defeat

Harriers went into the game knowing that they still had an outside chance of taking third place from AFC Fylde providing they won both of their fixtures and Fylde lost both of theirs, as it transpired despite York City beating them, Harriers were unable to take advantage.

Former Harriers midfielder Callum Gittings set the game rolling when he latched on to a Geraldo Bajrami clearance to fire an unstoppable 30-yard volley into the top right-hand corner of Luke Simpson’s goal after just five minutes to settle any home nerves.

Leamington made the brighter start and Kieran Cook raced forward to force a flying save from the Harriers keeper as the home side pressed to extend their lead.

Alas that was almost all of the excitement of a forgettable first half with a Corey Panter free-kick that flew over the target a minute before the interval the closest the visitors came to registering a shot.

Harriers started the second half in determined mood, Ethan Freemantle forced Callum Hawkins into a smart save before Panter headed over from close range.

The home side had threatened with the pace of 17-year-old academy prospect Manny Olaloko and the young striker celebrated with a goal on 53 minutes, sprinting clear of a square defence to slide the ball past the advancing Simpson to double the home side’s lead.

Harriers forced a late attempt at a comeback but Panter again missed the target with a close-range header and Lewis Montrose was denied by Hawkins’ fingertips as Leamington ended their home campaign with a deserved victory.

Leamington: Hawkins, Taylor, Bushaj, Gittings, English (Lane 63), Mace, Williams, McLean, Olaloko, Sang (Edwards 66), Cook (Wood 88). Subs not used: Kelly Evans, Walker.