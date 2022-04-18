Kidderminster Harriers 0 Kettering 0 - Report

Kiddy held

Boss Russ Penn’s promotion hopefuls had more than their fair share of possession but were unable to turn their chances into goals.

His side are now six points adrift of third-placed AFC Fylde with four matches left to play. Harriers are eager to clinch third spot to prevent them from having to do battle in the play-off quarter-finals.

The draw denied them the chance of completing the ‘double’ over play-off chasing Kettering, who they beat 1-0 at Latimer Park in January.

Kidderminster, who had Sam Austin and Geraldo Bajrami back after being on the casualty list, were without leading scorer Amari Morgan-Smith, who was left out as a precaution due to a slight strain.

The first chance for either side did not arrive until the 20th minute when a teasing cross from Omari Stirling found Ashley Hemmings at the far post, but his glancing header went narrowly wide.

Shortly afterwards a cross by Sam Austin gave Hemmings the opportunity of another header, but this time his effort was safely gathered by visiting goalkeeper Jackson Smith, who was then called on to beat away a fierce shot from Ethan Freemantle.

Home goalkeeper Luke Simpson was not severely tested during the first half which drew to a close with Hemmings and Sterling seeing shots fly wide.

Harriers were unlucky two minutes into the second period when a Hemmings corner was firmly headed against the bar by Alex Penny.

They were denied on 68 minutes when substitute Matt Stenson ran through the visitors’ defence before having his shot well blocked by brave Smith.