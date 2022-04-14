Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster Harriers closing in on National League North play-offs

Kidderminster HarriersPublished: Comments

Kidderminster Harriers are closing in on a National League North play-off spot as they prepare for their clash away at struggling Chester.

Kidderminster Harriers in action at AFC Telford United (Kieran Griffin Photography)
Kidderminster Harriers in action at AFC Telford United (Kieran Griffin Photography)

A return to form last week from Russ Penn’s side saw Harriers demolish Southport 6-0 at Aggborough.

That followed two games without a win and a poor loss to mid-table Alfreton Town.

But back on track and chasing down third place, which would prevent Harriers from playing a play-off quarter-final, they are now closing in on a play-off place.

Tomorrow they travel to face Chester, who are struggling in 18th place.

They lost a thrilling clash with Gateshead 4-3 last time out but have found some form of late, despite their league position, having won three of their last five fixtures.

Harriers have six games remaining, including tomorrow’s fixture at the Deva Stadium, as they chase a first return to the National League since the 2015/16 season.

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News