Kidderminster Harriers closing in on National League North play-offs

A return to form last week from Russ Penn’s side saw Harriers demolish Southport 6-0 at Aggborough.
That followed two games without a win and a poor loss to mid-table Alfreton Town.
But back on track and chasing down third place, which would prevent Harriers from playing a play-off quarter-final, they are now closing in on a play-off place.
Tomorrow they travel to face Chester, who are struggling in 18th place.
They lost a thrilling clash with Gateshead 4-3 last time out but have found some form of late, despite their league position, having won three of their last five fixtures.
Harriers have six games remaining, including tomorrow’s fixture at the Deva Stadium, as they chase a first return to the National League since the 2015/16 season.