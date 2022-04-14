Kidderminster Harriers closing in on National League North play-offs

Kidderminster Harriers in action at AFC Telford United (Kieran Griffin Photography)

A return to form last week from Russ Penn’s side saw Harriers demolish Southport 6-0 at Aggborough.

That followed two games without a win and a poor loss to mid-table Alfreton Town.

But back on track and chasing down third place, which would prevent Harriers from playing a play-off quarter-final, they are now closing in on a play-off place.

Tomorrow they travel to face Chester, who are struggling in 18th place.

They lost a thrilling clash with Gateshead 4-3 last time out but have found some form of late, despite their league position, having won three of their last five fixtures.