Kidderminster 6 Southport 0 - Report

Manager Russ Penn’s fourth-in-the-table side, who went into the clash with just one victory in nine matches, were also boosted by goals from Omari Sterling, Amari Morgan-Smith, Ethan Freemantle and Cliff Moyo.

It was a timely shot in the arm for happy Harriers who had failed to score in their previous two outings.

Kidderminster, who drew 1-1 at Southport when both teams scored from the penalty spot in August, made four changes from the side which slumped to a miserable 1-0 defeat against Alfreton Town at Aggborough the previous Tuesday.

Matt Stenson, Alex Penny, Lewis Montrose and Hemmings returned to the starting line-up which was without the services of midfielder Sam Austin who was injured against Alfreton.

Keith Lowe, Mark Carrington and Jaiden White dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

The visitors fashioned the first threatening raid after four minutes, but Niall Watson’s low shot was safely smothered by goalkeeper Luke Simpson.

Harriers responded a couple of minutes later by forcing the first corner of the match, but Hemmings’ kick was easily cleared away from the danger zone.

Another Hemmings corner shortly afterwards suffered a similar fate.

Harriers went ahead on 17 minutes when Stenson produced an excellent run in which he beat a couple of players before sending over a strong low cross which was swept into the net at the far post by Hemmings for his 14th goal of the campaign.

Striker Stenson, in the starting line-up for the first time following his recent loan move from National League side FC Halifax, was the centre of attention again a minute later with a well executed first time volley which flew over the bar following a cross from Sterling.

Kidderminster continued to threaten and made it 2-0 on the half hour mark when Hemmings knocked the ball forward to allow Sterling to neatly chip his effort over goalkeeper Cam Mason and into the net.

The Sandgrounders tried their luck in the early stages of the second half with a free kick by substitute Josh Hmami, but his long range effort dipped over the bar.

Harriers hit back by gaining two successive corners, but both came to nothing.

Mason was called on to save well from Hemmings, who then put his side 3-0 in front in the 68th minute with a blistering shot after the opportunity had been created by Stenson.

Harriers netted again on 77 minutes when Morgan-Smith got his head to the ball before scrambling it over the line following a cross from Joe Foulkes.

They added another ten minutes later through Freemantle following a blunder by Mason before Moyo completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Foulkes, Cameron, Penny, Richards; Martin, Montrose, Hemmings Sterling (White, 85); Stenson (Freemantle, 72), Morgan-Smith (Moyo, 80). Subs not used: Lowe, Carrington.

Southport: Mason; Oliver, Anson, Tharme (Benjamin, 72), C. Doyle, J. Doyle (Hmami, 27); Walton, Vassallo, Bainbridge, Watson; Archer. Subs not used: McMillan, Woods, Newell.

Referee: Aaron Bannister.