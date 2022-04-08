Kidderminster Harriers look to fire again ahead of the play-offs

Harriers boss Russ Penn

Russ Penn’s Harriers have fallen away from the automatic promotion battle following a run of just one win from their last nine National League North matches.

Still fourth and a shoo-in for the top seven, Harriers’ aim now is to try to finish third and avoid going into the play-off quarter finals.

Assistant Jimmy O’Connor is looking for a far better display than what was offered up in Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss to Alfreton Town back at Aggborough.

“It was nowhere near good enough,” said O’Connor.

“We need to find the answers. When you’re giving the ball away cheaply, it’s very difficult to build momentum.

“The performances was miles off it, no excuses.

“Are we feeling the effects and do we need to freshen things up a bit? Possibly.

“We’ve been off it for a few games now. Over the last five or six weeks, we haven’t been good enough, and we need to find some answers and turn around this run we’re on at the minute.

“We have got seven league games left and we have got to build some momentum.”

In the Southern Central Premier, Hednesford Town are aiming to go three games unbeaten.

Keenen Meakin-Richards’ outfit welcome Alvechurch to Keys Park.

Stourbridge, who are two points and two spots below the ninth-placed Pitmen, travel to St Ives Town. Rushall Olympic have a free weekend.

Stafford Rangers are in with an outside chance of the play-offs in the Northern Premier, sitting seven points off with four games to go.

They travel to Warrington Town looking to keep those hopes alive.

In Northern One Midlands, the three-way race for the league title continues.

Chasetown and Halesowen Town, who are both three points off table-toppers Ilkeston Town, host Sutton Coldfield Town and Bedworth United respectively.