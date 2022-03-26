Kidderminster 5-0 Curzon Ashton - Report

Relieved Harriers were also boosted by an own goal by Jordan Lussey and late strikes from Keziah Martin and Sam Austin.

It was a welcome return to winning ways after boss Russ Penn’s fourth-in-the-table side had lost four and drawn two of their previous half a dozen games.

Kidderminster, who netted a stoppage time equaliser to draw 1-1 when they visited Curzon’s Tameside Stadium in mid December, made one change from the side which drew 1-1 at home to promotion rivals Chorley earlier in the week with defender Joe Foulkes coming off the casualty list to replace injured Geraldo Bajrami.

Matty Stenson, a 28 year old front-runner signed on loan from National League FC Halifax until the end of the season, was named among the substitutes who also included Academy defender Luke Bastable.

Stenson came on after 75 minutes to replace two-goal hero Morgan-Smith.

Harriers forced a corner after just two minutes but Omari Sterling’s teasing kick was punched out of a crowded goalmouth by under pressure goalkeeper Chris Renshaw before being cleared upfield.

The hosts remained on the front foot and Ashley Hemmings had a shot well blocked by Renshaw before another corner led to Mark Carrington glancing a header over the bar.

Shortly afterwards Carrington tried his luck again, but this time his shot from edge of the area flew just wide of the target.

Harriers finally took the lead in the 22nd minute when a dangerous corner by Sterling skimmed off the head of the unfortunate Lussey and went over the line despite a desperate effort to clear by Craig Mahon.

Both sides exchanged fruitless corners shortly after the half hour mark before Renshaw was called on to keep out a shot from Aggborough skipper Austin.

Curzon worried Harriers just before the interval when an excellent block tackle by Alex Penny prevented Tom Peers from scoring before a header by Marcus Poscha was well pushed away by goalkeeper Luke Simpson.

Harriers opened the second half with a Hemmings free kick which found Keith Lowe whose powerful header sailed just over the bar.

Battling Curzon responded with a fierce cross shot from Joseph Nolan which was pushed over by the agile Simspon before the hosts missed a glorious opportunity to stretch their slender lead when Hemmings failed to make the most of a close range chance which the visitors were able to block on the line.

Determined Harriers, however, made it 2-0 on 59 minutes when Morgan-Smith firmly headed in a perfectly placed corner by Hemmings.

Man-of-the-match Morgan-Smith added another 11 minutes later when he headed home a splendid cross from Hemmings.

Sterling was unlucky not to add to the tally shortly afterwards when he saw his scorching 25 yard free kick slam against the bar.

Lethal Harriers scored again when Martin ran through to fire past Renshaw in the 85th minute before Austin made it 5-0 in stoppage time.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Foulkes, Penny, Lowe, Richards; Carrington, Martin; Hemmings (White, 83), Austin, Sterling (Freemantle, 86); Morgan-Smith (Stenson, 74). Subs not used: Montrose, White, Bastable.

Curzon: Renshaw; Richards, Poscha (Hobson, 65), Wilson, Challoner; Lussey (Whitham, 73), Curran (Dimaio, 74), Mahon, Barton, Nolan; Peers. Subs not used: Thomas, Mariette.

Referee: Sam Mulhall.