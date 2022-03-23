Kidderminster share spoils with battling Chorley

Harriers on a five-match winless streak hadn’t scored in their last four but managed to find the net last night when they took the lead through Lewis Montrose in the second half on 68 minutes after he found the bottom corner.

What followed was a good period of pressure from the home side who were hoping to capitalise on the momentum.

But the second goal never came and eventually it was Chorley who scored next striking back through Tomlinson ten minutes after the Harrier goal and the spoils were shared.

Meanwhile Hednesford Town beat St Ives Town 2-1 in the Southern Central Premier with goals for The Pitmen coming from Riley O’Sullivan and a delightful lob from Reece Flanagan.

In the Northern Premier it was Witton Albion 0-1 Stafford Rangers.

Rangers scored by Jake Charles after a pin-ball in the box fell to Charles who fired it into the back of the net on 78 minutes.