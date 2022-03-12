Kidderminster 0-1 AFC Fylde - Report

It was Harriers’ third disappointing defeat on the bounce.

The delighted Coasters clinched victory thanks to an early goal from hot-shot Nick Haughton.

It was the first time third-in-the-table Harriers had tasted defeat in the league at Aggborough since October 9 when they went down 2-0 against promotion rivals Brackley Town.

Since then they had secured eight league wins and a draw – an impressive sequence the Coasters ended by completing the ‘double’ over boss Russ Penn’s men.

Kidderminster, beaten 2-1 at Fylde in late September, made two changes from the side thrashed 4-0 against table-topping Gateshead at the International Stadium the previous Saturday.

New 23 year old defender Ryan Nolan, signed on a month’s loan from Northampton Town, came in for his debut in place of injured Nathan Cameron.

Midfielder Devonte Redmond replaced Lewis Montrose while full-back Joe Foulkes, who scored Kidderminster’s goal in their defeat at Fylde, was named among the substitutes following a one-match suspension.

Former Fylde campaigner Montrose was also on the subs’ bench.

Despite the difficulties caused by a swirling wind, the Coasters took the lead in the fifth minute when their free scoring striker Haughton was given the chance to nip in smartly to lift the ball over Harriers’ on-rushing goalkeeper Luke Simpson.

The stunned hosts soon set about trying to get back into the game and a shot from Caleb Richards was safely held by visiting goalkeeper Chris Neal, who was then called on to push a powerful free kick by Omari Sterling around the post for an unproductive corner.

A slick build up on the right flank by Harriers led to some neat footwork by captain Sam Austin before he fired in a teasing cross which Redmond was unable to make the most of in front of goal.

Shortly afterwards they produced a free flowing move against the troublesome wind which led to a corner, but Ashley Hemmings’ kick came to nothing.

In the closing stages of the first half Simpson came to Harriers rescue by expertly pushing over a powerful drive by Ben Tollitt before Emeka Obi saw his close range header hit the bar.

Harriers made an encouraging start to the second period, although Fylde soon went close with a Harry Davis header which was cleared off the line.

Haughton then dribbled his way towards goal before firing in a low shot which was well saved one handed by the alert Simpson.

The visiting striker then raced away from the home rear-guard before having his shot smartly saved by Simpson.

At the other end Austin had a shot well stopped by Neal before Alex Penny had a header drop on top of the net in an unsuccessful bid to get Harriers back on terms.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Penny, Nolan (Foulkes, 64), Bajrami, Richards; Carrington, Redmond; Hemmings (White, 69), Austin, Sterling (Freemantle, 75); Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Montrose, Martin.

Fylde: Neal; Obi, Stott, Davis, Conlan; Joyce, Philliskirk, Walker (Perkins, 72), Slew (Pike, 60); Tollitt; Haughton (Dobbie, 81). Subs not used: Shaw, Evans.

Referee: Dean Watson.