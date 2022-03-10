Kidderminster sign former Inter Milan academy defender Ryan Nolan

Aggborough

Centre-half Nolan, 23, has trodden the unfamiliar path from the Italian giants, to top-flight Spanish football with Getafe to Aggborough via new parent club Northampton Town.

The Irishman joined the League Two Cobblers, managed by former Harriers loan man Jon Brady, at the end of last month after a successful trial period. He left Getafe last summer after a serious ACL injury hampered his progress with the first team in La Liga.

Nolan will spend a month on loan at National League North high-flyers Kidderminster as he looks to build up match fitness with some much-needed game time.

He could make his Harriers bow in Saturday’s huge Aggborough tussle between Russ Penn’s third-placed hosts and AFC Fylde, directly beneath them in fourth.

Nolan moved to Spain with his family aged eight and was spotted by Inter scouts as a teenager. He returned to Spain in late 2020.

Former Republic of Ireland under-18 international Nolan did not make a senior appearance at San Siro outfit Inter, but won two titles and two cups in three years in the youth set-up.