Gateshead 4-0 Kidderminster - Report

Gateshead 4-0 Kidderminster

Harriers travelled north to league leaders Gateshead looking to make amends for their defeat at bottom of the table Farsley Celtic which ended their seven match unbeaten league run but two first half goals from Macaulay Langstaff and Greg Olley left them with a mountain to climb.

Gateshead, eight points clear of their rivals going into this game, suffering just one defeat in their last eleven games came up against a Harriers side that welcomed Mark Carrington and Omari Sterling back into the starting line up replacing Keith Lowe and Devonte Redmond from the side beaten at Farsley.

The recalled Sterling struck an effort just wide of Filip Marschall’s goal as the visitors made early in roads but the home side responded with Macaulay Langstaff firing over Luke Simpson’s goal. Simpson then produced a stunning save to keep Gateshead out as Greg Olley’s free kick struck an upright and Langstaff followed up to see his strike blocked.

The visitors could not apply the finishing touch to an Omari Sterling centre as Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings raced forward but within a minute Gateshead were ahead.

A long ball out of defence caught Harriers out and Macaulay Langstaff benefitted as he placed the ball wide of Simpson and inside the left hand post on twenty minutes.

Harriers who were winning the midfield battle struggled to create clear opportunities although Sterling warmed the hands of Marschall, Morgan-Smith also testing the home keeper.

Cedwyn Scott teased his way into the Harriers area only to see Simpson’s block with his legs strike the onrushing Greg Olley and Gateshead had doubled their lead just six minutes before the break.

Gateshead made the game safe on 55 minutes, Langstaff linking with Dan Ward to lash an angled drive beyond Simpson into the left hand corner with worse to follow as Harriers were carved open again midway through the half, Taylor Charters getting his name on the scoresheet drilling the ball home after good work by Dan Ward to put the home side 4-0 up on 67 minutes.

Cedwyn Scott should have netted a fifth for the home side but he lifted Langstaff’s cross over the bar from close range before the hoe side closed the game out leaving Harriers suffering back to back defeats.

Gateshead: Marschall, Tinkler, Magnay, Storey, Charters, Bailey, Olley, Ward (Hunter 64), Campbell, Langstaff (Malley 77), Scott. Subs Not Used: Nicholson, Greenfield, Jacob.