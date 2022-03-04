Kidderminster face crunch clash with leaders Gateshead

Aggborough

Only the team that finishes top of National League North is guaranteed promotion at the end of the campaign – with the sides finishing second through to seventh contesting the play-offs.

After a disappointing loss at rock-bottom Farsley Celtic last week, Harriers sit third in the table, four points behind Brackley and eight behind Gateshead.

But they boost two games in hand over the league leaders and know a win in the North East tomorrow will throw open the title race.

And they will hope to capitalise on some rustiness in the Gateshead camp with the hosts’ last outing coming two weeks ago when they draw at AFC Telford.

Elsewhere, fellow promotion hopefuls Rushall Olympic will also hope to get back to winning ways against the league leaders in the Southern Central Premier division.

Liam McDonald’s side slipped to only their fourth defeat in 31 league games at Alvechurch last weekend.

And they are now set to welcome runaway leaders Banbury at Dales Lane.

“It’s a massive game,” McDonald said. “We’re fighting to be involved in the play-offs and have a points target in mind to achieve that.

“There are going to be times when we lose games, but the important thing is how we respond to it.

“Alvechurch was a reality check for us all and now we’ll look to bounce back in the right way.”

Elsewhere in the division, Hednesford host Stratford Town tomorrow while Stourbridge travel to take on Nuneaton Town.

Stafford Rangers will extend their unbeaten run to 11 games if they get a result at home to South Shields in the Northern Premier.