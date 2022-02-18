In-form Kidderminster Harriers look to close in on leading pair

Kidderminster Harriers manager Russ Penn

Russ Penn’s side are enjoying an outstanding run that has seen them lose just once in their last 10 National League North games.

That spell has seen them move to within four points of both Gateshead and Brackley Town who currently sit in the automatic promotion places.

Harriers, though, have a game in hand on both their rivals. And they’ll be determined to continue their good form tomorrow when they host an Alfreton side who have won just one of their last six games.

Kidderminster racked up a huge crowd of 3,912 at Aggborough for their midweek win over Hereford.

“A crowd of 3,900 on a Tuesday night in February, that’s special,” said Harriers assistant boss Jimmy O’Connor. “That’s a testament to everyone at the club. I think we’re at a loss for words with the support we’re getting.”

In the Southern Central Premier division, Rushall Olympic will continue their quest for promotion when they host Needham Market.

Liam McDonald’s side currently sit second in the division. But Needham will enter the game in high spirits having made it through to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy by beating Dartmouth last week.

“We’ve set ourselves high standards with the run that we have been on,” McDonald said.

“It’s my job to ensure that we don’t let those standards drop.

“This is a good place to be at the moment and we’re getting such great backing from the supporters, which is really driving us on.

“On Saturday we face opponents who will be in upbeat mood and arrive here with plenty of belief.

“They are a well-organised and determined side, so we’ll need to be right at it from the first whistle.

“It’s a challenge that we are looking forward to.”