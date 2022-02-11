Kidderminster FA Cup heroes return to league in derby

Kidderminster Harriers return to action

Russ Penn’s Harriers suffered an agonising 2-1 loss to Premier League West Ham last weekend, conceding in the dying seconds of normal time before the Hammers cruelly struck again at the death in extra time. But, having taken the top-flight outfit all the way, they will be in buoyant mood as they travel to AFC Telford United tomorrow.

Three points would further boost their cause as they currently sit third – seven points behind top-of-the-table Gateshead, with two games in hand.

In the Southern Central Premier, third-placed Rushall Olympic are heading to Bromsgrove Sporting.

Hednesford Town – who earlier this week saw chiarman Graham Jones take sole control of the club – travel to Redditch United.

Stafford Rangers, in the Northern Premier, are out to keep up the momentum at Bamber Bridge.

In Northern One Midlands, third-placed Halesowen Town are looking to keep up with the pace in the title race as they host Soham Town Rangers. Second-placed Chasetown are not in action this weekend. Sporting Khalsa, meanwhile, welcome Wisbech Town to the Guardian Warehousing Arena.

In the Midland Premier, Tividale will be aiming to grab a statement victory as they go up against AFC Wulfrunians.

Lowly Wolverhampton Casuals are hoping to grab a valuable win at Stourport Swifts. In Midland One, rock-bottom Dudley Sports have a tough task on their hands as they host Cradley Town.

Darlaston Town 1874 head to Heath Hayes, while Wednesfield take on OJM Black Country.