Kidderminster 1-2 West Ham - Player ratings

Luke Simpson
Wasn’t forced into a save for more than an hour but then got down quickly to deny Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma in quick succession.
Saves 8
Alex Penny
Had already made an impressive start to the game before sending three sides of Aggborough into rapture with his goal. An unforgettable moment.
Goal 8
Matt Preston
Set the tone in the early minutes with several strong headed clearances. Always looked a step ahead of the West Ham attackers until Rice’s magic.
Dominant 9
Nathan Cameron
Provided an excellent foil for Preston. Kept his cool and showed his experienced as the rattled Hammers turned to the dark arts.
Blocks 8
Caleb Richards
Nicknamed Kidderminster’s Mr Consistent and it is easy to see why. Calm and composed in defence and always looking to attack.
Adventurous 8
Geraldo Bajrami
Had only played one previous match in midfield before this but might well have few more now. Brought plenty of energy.
Versatile 8
Mark Carrington
The first member of the starting XI to be substituted just past the 70 minute mark after he had covered pretty much every blade of grass.
Relentless 8
Ashley Hemmings
Sent an early shot straight at Areola and proved a menace for the lacklustre Issa Diop in the first half. Contributed to a fine team performance.
Lively 8
Sam Austin
Snapshot from the edge of the box was the first effort on target from either team and seemed to give Harriers confidence.
Hungry 8
Omari Sterling
Created the opening goal with a curling free-kick the visiting defence failed to deal with. Always a threat from dead-ball situations.
Delivered 8
Amari Morgan-Smith
Caused trouble for the Hammers backline with his running, while his hold-up play helped take pressure off the home defence.
Powerhouse 8
Substitutes
Lewis Montrose 8 (for Carrington, 71), Devonte Redmond (for Austin, 77), Jaiden White (for Hemmings, 101), Keziah Martin (for Morgan-Smith 106), Keith Lowe (for Bajrami, 111) Not used: Foulkes, Lissimore, Bastable, Emery.