Kidderminster 1-2 West Ham - Player ratings

Luke Simpson

Wasn’t forced into a save for more than an hour but then got down quickly to deny Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma in quick succession.

Saves 8

Alex Penny

Had already made an impressive start to the game before sending three sides of Aggborough into rapture with his goal. An unforgettable moment.

Goal 8

Matt Preston

Set the tone in the early minutes with several strong headed clearances. Always looked a step ahead of the West Ham attackers until Rice’s magic.

Dominant 9

Nathan Cameron

Provided an excellent foil for Preston. Kept his cool and showed his experienced as the rattled Hammers turned to the dark arts.

Blocks 8

Caleb Richards

Nicknamed Kidderminster’s Mr Consistent and it is easy to see why. Calm and composed in defence and always looking to attack.

Adventurous 8

Geraldo Bajrami

Had only played one previous match in midfield before this but might well have few more now. Brought plenty of energy.

Versatile 8

Mark Carrington

The first member of the starting XI to be substituted just past the 70 minute mark after he had covered pretty much every blade of grass.

Relentless 8

Ashley Hemmings

Sent an early shot straight at Areola and proved a menace for the lacklustre Issa Diop in the first half. Contributed to a fine team performance.

Lively 8

Sam Austin

Snapshot from the edge of the box was the first effort on target from either team and seemed to give Harriers confidence.

Hungry 8

Omari Sterling

Created the opening goal with a curling free-kick the visiting defence failed to deal with. Always a threat from dead-ball situations.

Delivered 8

Amari Morgan-Smith

Caused trouble for the Hammers backline with his running, while his hold-up play helped take pressure off the home defence.

Powerhouse 8

