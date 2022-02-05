Kidderminster boss Russ Penn feeling 'disappointed' but 'proud'

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 05/02/22.KIDDERMINSTER V WEST HAM IN THE FA CUP.Russ Penn.

Harriers were seconds away from becoming the first club from the sixth tier to ever beat one from the top flight before Declan Rice equalised in stoppage time to force extra time.

Jarrod Bowen then got the winner with virtually the last kick of the match as penalties loomed at Aggborough.

Penn and his players were given a standing ovation by the 5,300-strong crowd and the boss said: “We are really disappointed because we were that close. It would almost have been better to lose three or four nil in that respect.

“But a lot of people are going to be talking about us now, in terms of how we conducted ourselves and how we played.”

Alex Penny had put Harriers, who knocked out Championship Reading in the third round, into dreamland when he opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

Harriers then held firm as the Hammers floundered before Rice, a half-time substitute, spared their blushes when he blasted home in the first minute of stoppage time.

Asked if he thought his team were over the line Penn said: “No. I thought there would be another chance but for them to score from that chance is heartbreaking.

“I thought we would get blown away in extra time and we didn’t. We held out and again it was 30 seconds to the end.

“I am so proud of the boys today. They are crawling around in the changing room. They gave me everything. Their legs have gone. It is disappointing but we are hugely proud.”

Penn continued: “I expected us to put up a fight but it was the amount of chances we had in the game. I thought we created a lot.

“The goal came at the right time and we defended for our lives in the second half, while having good chances too.

“On the negative side we weren’t great in the final third. At the end of the match I was asking the fourth official how long it was going to be and he said 30 seconds. The timing is hugely disappointing.

“They were piling the pressure on and it is just disappointing for us it was in the last phase of the whole game they score from.