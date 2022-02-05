Heartbreak for Kidderminster Harriers as West Ham steal win in last minute of extra-time

Harriers already had Championship Reading as a scalp under their belts this year - and looked set to seal a famous win over the Premier League giants.
But a goal from Jarrod Bowen in the 121st minute inflicted a cruel blow on the National League North side who had more than held their own.
They got off to an absolute flyer in this one as a free kick from the left fell to Alex Penny and the full back powered home to give his side the lead.
They were the better side throughout the first period - going close on a number of occasions.
In the second half they had to hold out and defend well - but they did that and restricted West Ham to next to nothing until injury time when substitute Declan Rice drove into the Harriers' box and fire into the roof of the next.
That 91st minute goal took the match to extra-time.
The tie looked like it was heading to a penalty shootout until Bowen scored from a yard out in the 60 seconds added on to the end of extra-time, to inflict a cruel and undeserved defeat on Kidderminster Harriers.