Penn: Let’s enjoy chance to shine

Russ Penn celebrates

Harriers finally have their attentions fully focused on the visit of the Premier League Hammers, after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Leamington saw them complete a gruelling run of seven National League North fixtures in the space of 22 days since last month’s third round giant-killing of Reading.

Penn and assistant Jimmy O’Connor are set to put the squad through gruelling training sessions today and tomorrow as they look to pull off what would be the greatest result in club history.

But the boss is also keen for his players to enjoy the ‘surreal’ attention they are set to receive as Aggborough briefly becomes the focus of the football world.

Penn revealed he had ‘banned’ talk of the West Ham clash during an important run of league matches as Harriers, who sit third in the table, looked to keep their promotion push on track.

He explained: “These things do not come around very often at all. I want them to enjoy it. I want them to do things they are not usually advised to do. Our players want to play at the elite level and this is a taste of it.

“I banned (talk of West Ham) to an extent before Tuesday night. Listen, the lads are only human and if they are going to talk about it behind my back what can I do? It is one of the biggest games in the club’s history.”

Penn has told his players they have the chance to put themselves in the ‘shop window’ with a strong performance in a match which will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The boss held a pre-match press conference in a temporary TV studio built for the occasion. A capacity crowd of 5,000 fans will be inside Aggborough to watch the action.

Penn said: “It is very surreal. I think the club looks really tidy. We are preparing for one of the biggest clubs in the country coming to town.

“For the local community it is massive. I’ve heard there are eight pubs around the town already sold out. Loads of the local businesses have text me saying thank you.

“We are really excited. It is a great occasion for the club. Now the games have gone in terms of the league I think everyone can really start to look forward to the week ahead. The enthusiasm around the place is contagious.”

The visitors have two prime examples of the depth of talent in non-league football in their ranks, with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio having started their careers at Hereford and Tooting and Mitcham respectively.

Penn said: “There are a lot more players now from our level who move forward. The level has been really well respected the last few years.